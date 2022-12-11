AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
Qambar police say Swati in their custody

INP Published 11 Dec, 2022 04:02am
SUKKUR: Sindh’s Qambar police on Saturday said that detained Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Azam Swati, who was arrested last month for posting controversial tweets against senior military officials, is now in their custody.

Senior Superintendent of Police Saddam Hussain Khaskheli, while confirming the development, said that two cases have been registered against Swati in the town.

“He was taken into custody from the Sukkur airport,” he said, adding that the senator will be presented before court on Dec 15.

Earlier, Swati’s lawyer Advocate Iqbal Shah told that the senator was flown to the province via a special flight on Friday night.

Shah said that two new criminal complaints had been lodged against the PTI leader in Balochistan’s Bela and Winder for using offensive language against senior military officials.

