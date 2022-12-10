AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
Bangladesh win toss, bowl against India in third ODI

AFP Published 10 Dec, 2022 12:18pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
CHITTAGONG: Bangladesh skipper Liton Das won the toss and elected to bowl against India as they look to sweep the series in the third one-day international on Saturday.

The hosts, who edged out India by five runs on Wednesday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, have made two changes in Chittagong.

Taskin Ahmed and Yasir Ali come in for Nasum Ahmed and Najmul Hossain.

India are without regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who suffered a thumb injury in their previous loss and flew back to Mumbai to seek medical advice, and Deepak Chahar out due to a hamstring strain.

KL Rahul steps in as captain, with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and opening batsman Ishan Kishan making the team as they eye a consolation win.

Teams

Bangladesh: Anamul Haque, Liton Das (capt), Shakib Al Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (capt, wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

Umpires: Gazi Sohel (BAN), Michael Gough (ENG)

TV umpire: Masudur Rahman (BAN)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

