Lyon roars as West Indies all out for 214 in 2nd Australia Test

ADELAIDE: Two shambolic run outs and three wickets for Nathan Lyon put Australia firmly in the driving seat Saturday as the West Indies were dismissed at the dinner break on day three of the day-night second Test in Adelaide.

The visitors were all out for 214, trailing by 297 runs after the hosts declared at 511-74 on the back of centuries from Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne.

Marquino Mindley was unbeaten on 11, with Lyon taking 3-57.

Australia had given themselves 37 overs under lights on Friday to make inroads and the bowlers obliged, removing Kraigg Brathwaite (19), Shamarh Brooks (8), Jermaine Blackwood (3), and Devon Thomas (19).

It left the Caribbean side reeling at 102-4 overnight, with opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul the only hold out.

He resumed at 47 on a hot day, but in a horror start was run out in the opening over without adding to his score after a mix-up with Anderson Phillip.

Chanderpaul prodded Mitchell Starc and set off for a single but was sent back, with the bowler unleashing a direct hit after collecting the ball on his follow through.

Starc was on fire and in his next over sent Jason Holder packing for a duck. The lanky batsman edged to wicketkeeper Alex Carey, who held a fine diving catch.

But Phillip and Joshua Da Silva then put up resistance, picking off loose balls to find boundaries that included a six from Lyon.

Their 60-run stand was finally snapped by the veteran spinner, the most successful bowler ever at the Adelaide Oval after surpassing Shane Warne’s 56 wickets on Friday.

He trapped Da Silva lbw for 23 after Australia successfully reviewed the umpire’s initial not out decision, with Phillip then run out for 43, again after an amateurish mix-up, this time with Roston Chase.

Lyon accounted for Alzarri Joseph lbw before Starc finally removed the stubborn Chase for 34.