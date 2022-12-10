AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
Australia declare at 199-6, set West Indies 497 to win 2nd Test

AFP Published December 10, 2022
Photo: AFP
ADELAIDE: Australia declared their second innings at 199-6 Saturday in the pink ball second Test against the West Indies, setting the visitors 497 to win and save the series.

The hosts bowled out the Caribbean side on day three for 214, but Australian skipper Steve Smith opted against enforcing the follow on.

Instead, he sent his batsmen in and they made quickfire runs before Smith made the declaration in the day’s final session.

Australia declare at 511-7 in 2nd West Indies Test

Usman Khawaja top-scored on 45 with Alzarri Joseph the best of the West Indies bowlers with 3-33.

Australia won the first Test in the two-match series at Perth by 164 runs.

