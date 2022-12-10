Google Asia Pacific registered with SECP

ISLAMABAD: Google Asia Pacific Pte Ltd has registered itself as a company with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). It is learnt that the SECP has issued a certificate of registration to Google under the section 435 of the Companies Act, 2017.

According to the details, Google Asia Pacific Pte Ltd has been registered under the Companies Act, 2017 for establishing a liaison office in Pakistan.

Google after registration with the SECP will start its operations in Pakistan very soon. A Google delegation coming to Pakistan next week will meet the Pakistani authorities and discuss its operations in Pakistan.

The SECP’s spokesperson confirmed that the company has been registered as a foreign company in Pakistan. A liaison office means an office of a foreign company established for promotion of products, provision of technical advice and assistance, exploring the possibility of joint collaboration and export promotion.

