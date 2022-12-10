Punjab’s first E-Beam Plant inaugurated at PARAS

LAHORE: Punjab’s first E-Beam Plant was inaugurated at Pakistan Radiation Services (PARAS), Pakistan installed by M/s Al-Technique Corporation of Pakistan a subsidiary of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC). Chairman PAEC Dr Ali Raza Anwar while inaugurating the E-Beam Plant, reiterated the PAEC’s commitment of the use of Science and Technology especially nuclear techniques for socioeconomic uplift of the country in the vision of Atom for Peace.

The members of PAEC and other notable guests were also present on this occasion. Managing Director AL-Technique Corp of Pakistan (ATCOP) briefed about the benefits of newly installed 10 MeV, 20 kW E-Beam Plant.

The E-Beam Plant will not only cater for industry involved in Health Care Products Manufacturing but also fulfill the requirements of exporters involved in the business of food items to countries like Australia, America, New Zealand and other European countries. This plant will not only help in enhancing exports but will also assist in generating precious foreign exchange that is direly needed for strengthening of country’s economy.

The E-Beam Plant used state of the art technology and first of its kind in the province of Punjab. PARAS first gamma irradiation plant in Pakistan was established in 1987. Later another one was added in 2008. PARAS pioneers in providing sterilization services to the Health Care Sector of Pakistan and will

endeavor to remain so. This ionizing radiation technology is a green technology which allows companies to reduce the use of chemical preservatives, making possible the promotion of international trade providing quarantine treatment to meet Sanitary and phytosanitary requirements for food products. The treatment is carried out for products in final packaging which eliminates chances of cross contamination and reduce food borne diseases.

These plants at PARAS are certified by Australian Department of Agriculture and Bio Security, Ministry of National Food Security and Research (Department of Plant Protection) and licensed by Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA).

These facilities have also ISO certifications. Gamma based irradiation process is being replaced by Electron Beam worldwide because of its time and

energy efficiency. There are also difficulties in Cobalt-60 availability, Safety and Security issues. As this nuclear source decay is a continuous process so long time commitments can’t be matured with clients.

Installation of this 10 MeV, 20kW Electron Beam plant will resolve the issue of delay in processing. It can process 1300 cubic feet of products per day at dose of 20 kGy. Now, Cold Chain of food can be maintained during and after processing.

E-Beam is the most developed technology being adopted all over the world because of its multiple benefits.

