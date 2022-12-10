KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 09, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,698.28 High: 41,748.89 Low: 41,550.38 Net Change: 46.67 Volume (000): 45,627 Value (000): 2,548,675 Makt Cap (000) 1,570,826,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,331.62 NET CH (-) 3.27 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,024.25 NET CH (+) 3.14 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,389.42 NET CH (+) 32.08 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,683.11 NET CH (-) 25.57 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,817.91 NET CH (+) 19.27 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,693.42 NET CH (+) 11.42 ------------------------------------ As on: 09-December-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022