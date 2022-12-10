Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 09, 2022). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 09, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,698.28
High: 41,748.89
Low: 41,550.38
Net Change: 46.67
Volume (000): 45,627
Value (000): 2,548,675
Makt Cap (000) 1,570,826,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,331.62
NET CH (-) 3.27
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,024.25
NET CH (+) 3.14
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,389.42
NET CH (+) 32.08
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,683.11
NET CH (-) 25.57
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,817.91
NET CH (+) 19.27
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,693.42
NET CH (+) 11.42
------------------------------------
As on: 09-December-2022
====================================
