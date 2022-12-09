Sri Lankan shares snap nine-session winning run as industrials weigh

Sri Lankan shares snapped nine consecutive sessions of gains to close lower on Friday, dented by losses in industrial stocks.

The CSE All Share index ended 0.54% lower at 8,843.90. Still, the index logged a weekly gain of 0.85%.

By Thursday’s close, the index had gained for nine sessions, its longest winning streak since mid-August, gaining more than 10% during the period.

On the CSE All Share index, John Keells Holdings and Vallibel One were the biggest drags on Friday, falling 1.8% and 4.3%, respectively, according to Refinitiv data.

The trading volume fell to 66.4 million shares from 119.7 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.61 billion rupees ($4.44 million) from 2.40 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 13.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers who offloaded 1.60 billion rupees worth of shares, according to the data.