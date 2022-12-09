AGL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.64%)
UK’s FTSE 100 falls as energy stocks weigh; Man Group lifts midcaps

Reuters Published 09 Dec, 2022 02:18pm
UK’s blue-chip FTSE 100 fell on Friday dragged down by energy- linked stocks, while fund manager Man Group led mid-cap shares higher after after announcing a share buy-back programme.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.1% by 0853 GMT, while the domestically focused FTSE 250 mid-cap index added 0.14%.

However, both the indices are set to end the week lower.

The investment banking and brokerage services index rose 0.7%, supported by a near 5% jump in Man Group after it announced a share buyback programme of up to $125 million.

The biggest drag on the FTSE 100 were energy firms, which fell 0.9% on subdued crude prices.

UK’s FTSE 100 falls, BAT down after warning on costs

Industrial miners, on the other hand, gained 1.3%, as the easing of COVID-10 restrictions in China boosted hopes that demand would recover in the world’s second-largest economy.

Anglo American Plc rose 1.4% after the copper miner said it expects production to rise over the next two years.

