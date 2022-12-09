AGL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.09%)
ANL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
AVN 75.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
EFERT 81.99 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.44%)
EPCL 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.01%)
FCCL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.88%)
FFL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
FLYNG 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FNEL 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.28%)
GGGL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.89%)
GGL 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.52%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 27.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.22%)
OGDC 71.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.49%)
PAEL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.13%)
PIBTL 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PRL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.88%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
TELE 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.79%)
TPL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
TPLP 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.31%)
TREET 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
TRG 135.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.81%)
UNITY 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.05%)
WAVES 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.96%)
BR100 4,153 Decreased By -4.5 (-0.11%)
BR30 15,310 Decreased By -28.9 (-0.19%)
KSE100 41,597 Decreased By -55 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,373 Decreased By -6.7 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan firms to 3-month high, recovery hopes dilute weak data concerns

Reuters Published 09 Dec, 2022 10:54am
Follow us

HONG KONG: China’s yuan climbed to a three-month high early on Friday, with investors shrugging off weaker economic data and looking toward a recovery as the Chinese authorities unwind COVID-19 curbs.

China reported weak factory-gate and consumer prices for November on Thursday, indicating the surge in COVID cases and downbeat consumer sentiment were still weighing on the world’s second-largest economy.

The producer price index in November fell 1.3% year-on-year, contracting for a second month.

The consumer price index was up 1.6%, weaker than 2.1% in October.

Still, traders appeared to shrug off the data, as they remain optimistic that the worst of China’s economic woes from COVID-19 is over. Friday’s data could also provide reasons for China’s central bank to implement more easing measures, analysts said.

“The yuan has held onto its gains relatively well this week, although on a day-to-day basis it fluctuated a bit after pulling in the (over 1%) gain on Monday,” said Alvan Tan, head of Asia currency strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

The loosening of strict pandemic curbs that hobbled China’s economy was driving the yuan’s resilience, he said. The onshore yuan rose to 6.9300 per dollar in early trade, the strongest since Sept. 13 and is on track to end with a weekly gain.

The spot yuan opened at 6.9500 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.9590 at midday, 60 pips stronger than the previous late session close and near the midpoint.

China’s yuan dips on economic worries even as COVID rules ease

The People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.9588 per US dollar prior to market open, firmer than the previous fix 6.9606. The spot rate is currently allowed to trade with a range 2% above or below the official fixing on any given day.

The offshore yuan was trading 0.06% stronger than the onshore spot at 6.9547 per dollar.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs), considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan’s value, traded at 6.791, 2.47% away from the midpoint.

One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot rate. The global dollar index fell to 104.515 from the previous close of 104.774.

China's yuan

Comments

1000 characters

China’s yuan firms to 3-month high, recovery hopes dilute weak data concerns

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Forex reserves fall to $6.7bn on repayments

CARs: ADB lists barriers to trade flows

FX reserves may rise in H2FY23: All debt repayments on track, says SBP governor

Saudi Arabia, China sign strategic deals

‘Country of Particular Concern’: Pakistan conveys its concerns to US

765kV DC transmission lines: FD asks PD to take action on award of contract

Cabinet approves restoration of 11 revoked POL exploration licences

Amendments to power plants’ documents,transition from USD Libor benchmark to SOFR: MoF urges PD to nominate body as focal point

Consignments of imported soybean feed: FTO may issue release order today

Read more stories