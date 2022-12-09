Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan’s rupee recorded marginal gains against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, improving 0.07% in the opening hours of trading on Friday.

At around 10:20am, the rupee was being quoted at 224.22, an appreciation of Re0.15, during intra-day trading.

On Thursday, the rupee had registered losses against the US dollar for the fourth successive session to settle at 224.37 after a decrease of Re0.21 or 0.09%.

In a key development, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) held foreign exchange reserves decreased by $784 million to $6.715 billion last week, showed the latest data released on Thursday. The current level of the SBP’s reserves is the lowest since June 2019.

According to the SBP, this decline is on account of payment of $1,000 million against maturing Pakistan International Sukuk and some other external debt repayments.

Some of the debt repayments were offset by inflows, mainly $500 million received from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

On Thursday, Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Jameel Ahmad also moved to pacify concerns over the country's debt repayment obligations, breaking down the list of loans and external financing requirements during an in-house podcast with the central bank chief spokesperson Abid Qamar.

He stressed that all upcoming obligations will be met on schedule, and the foreign exchange reserves' position would improve in the second half of the ongoing fiscal year.

"A lot of the inflows we were expecting to receive have moved to the second half of FY23. Now, the inflows will be higher than outflows, and the SBP reserves' position will improve in the second half of FY23," said Ahmad.

Globally, the dollar eased on Friday as worries over a slowdown in the United States mounted, with traders on guard ahead of a slew of central bank meetings next week, where the Federal Reserve takes centre stage.

The US dollar index fell 0.27% to 104.53, after slipping 0.3% overnight. It has fallen nearly 7% this quarter, putting it on track for the largest quarterly decline since 2010.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, bounced on Friday as closure of a major Canada-to-US crude pipeline disrupted supplies, but both benchmarks were headed for a weekly loss on worries over slowing global demand growth.

This is an intra-day update