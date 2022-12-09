Pakistan’s Ahmed spins magic as England reach 180-5 in 2nd Test

MULTAN: Pakistan debutant Abrar Ahmed mesmerised England on Friday, grabbing five wickets as the visitors reached 180-5 at lunch on the opening day of the second Test in Multan.

The 24-year-old – nicknamed “Harry Potter” by friends because he wears glasses similar to those of the fictional boy wizard – spun magic of his own after England won the toss and decided to bat on a turning pitch.

He dismissed Zak Crawley (19), Ben Duckett (63) and Joe Root (eight) in the first two hours, before sending Ollie Pope (60) and Harry Brook (nine) on their way.

Ahmed became the 13th Pakistan bowler to take five or more wickets in an innings on debut.

At the break, Ben Stokes and Will Jacks were at the crease with 14 and zero respectively after the first session was extended for Friday prayers.

It was in complete contrast to the first Test, when England smashed 174-0 by lunch on the opening day.

Pakistan, aiming to level the series after losing the first Test by 74 runs, included three spinners in the line-up after paceman Naseem Shah was ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Despite losing wickets regularly, England scored at a brisk pace, with Duckett knocking nine boundaries and a six and Pope cracking five to the rope.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam employed spin as early as in the ninth over, and Ahmed bowled Crawley with a sharp incoming delivery with his fifth Test ball.

He then trapped Duckett and Root leg-before – both given out only after Azam reviewed the on-field calls.

Ahmed made it 167-5 when Pope and Brook miscued aggressive shots and were caught.

