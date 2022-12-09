Hong Kong stocks start with further gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Friday morning, building on the previous day’s surge, following a healthy lead from Wall Street as traders weigh China’s economic reopening moves against concerns over a US recession.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.17 percent, or 34.00 points, to 19,484.23.

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.23 points to 3,197.12, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was also barely moved, edging up 0.34 points to 2,064.72.