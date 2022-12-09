WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
December 8, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 7-Dec-22 6-Dec-22 5-Dec-22 2-Dec-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.108227 0.107819 0.107972 0.106894
Euro 0.795411 0.793008 0.79592 0.79331
Japanese yen 0.005503 0.005525 0.005582 0.005556
U.K. pound 0.917529 0.921129 0.923161 0.924299
U.S. dollar 0.755448 0.754097 0.75179 0.752809
Algerian dinar 0.005465 0.005461 0.005446 0.005452
Australian dollar 0.505546 0.507583 0.5143 0.512889
Botswana pula 0.058321 0.058141 0.058414 0.058042
Brazilian real 0.144716 0.143939 0.143315 0.14486
Brunei dollar 0.556131 0.556078 0.559035
Canadian dollar 0.552492 0.555565 0.558961
Chilean peso 0.000854 0.000851 0.000852 0.00085
Czech koruna 0.032696 0.032617 0.032689 0.032534
Danish krone 0.106936 0.106616 0.107022 0.106666
Indian rupee 0.009153 0.009165 0.009215 0.009274
Israeli New Shekel 0.219288 0.221273 0.222029 0.22279
Korean won 0.000577 0.000583 0.000578 0.000579
Kuwaiti dinar 2.46074 2.45754 2.45402
Malaysian ringgit 0.171478 0.172149 0.172153 0.171229
Mauritian rupee 0.017287 0.017235 0.017059 0.017201
Mexican peso 0.03808 0.038052 0.038921
New Zealand dollar 0.477141 0.477683 0.481709 0.478674
Norwegian krone 0.07557 0.075953 0.077 0.07731
Omani rial 1.96475 1.96124 1.95524
Peruvian sol 0.196226 0.195575 0.196761
Philippine peso 0.013486 0.013509 0.013429 0.013367
Polish zloty 0.168499 0.168374 0.169265 0.169201
Qatari riyal 0.207541 0.20717 0.206536
Russian ruble 0.012003 0.011987 0.01209
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201453 0.201093 0.200477
Singapore dollar 0.556131 0.556078 0.559035
South African rand 0.043551 0.043474 0.04356 0.043009
Swedish krona 0.072501 0.072529 0.072869 0.072967
Swiss franc 0.801451 0.802018 0.804441 0.806567
Thai baht 0.021536 0.021514 0.021649
Trinidadian dollar 0.111716 0.111436 0.111456
U.A.E. dirham 0.205704 0.205336 0.204708
Uruguayan peso 0.019336 0.019235 0.019127 0.019205
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
