WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== December 8, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 7-Dec-22 6-Dec-22 5-Dec-22 2-Dec-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.108227 0.107819 0.107972 0.106894 Euro 0.795411 0.793008 0.79592 0.79331 Japanese yen 0.005503 0.005525 0.005582 0.005556 U.K. pound 0.917529 0.921129 0.923161 0.924299 U.S. dollar 0.755448 0.754097 0.75179 0.752809 Algerian dinar 0.005465 0.005461 0.005446 0.005452 Australian dollar 0.505546 0.507583 0.5143 0.512889 Botswana pula 0.058321 0.058141 0.058414 0.058042 Brazilian real 0.144716 0.143939 0.143315 0.14486 Brunei dollar 0.556131 0.556078 0.559035 Canadian dollar 0.552492 0.555565 0.558961 Chilean peso 0.000854 0.000851 0.000852 0.00085 Czech koruna 0.032696 0.032617 0.032689 0.032534 Danish krone 0.106936 0.106616 0.107022 0.106666 Indian rupee 0.009153 0.009165 0.009215 0.009274 Israeli New Shekel 0.219288 0.221273 0.222029 0.22279 Korean won 0.000577 0.000583 0.000578 0.000579 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46074 2.45754 2.45402 Malaysian ringgit 0.171478 0.172149 0.172153 0.171229 Mauritian rupee 0.017287 0.017235 0.017059 0.017201 Mexican peso 0.03808 0.038052 0.038921 New Zealand dollar 0.477141 0.477683 0.481709 0.478674 Norwegian krone 0.07557 0.075953 0.077 0.07731 Omani rial 1.96475 1.96124 1.95524 Peruvian sol 0.196226 0.195575 0.196761 Philippine peso 0.013486 0.013509 0.013429 0.013367 Polish zloty 0.168499 0.168374 0.169265 0.169201 Qatari riyal 0.207541 0.20717 0.206536 Russian ruble 0.012003 0.011987 0.01209 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201453 0.201093 0.200477 Singapore dollar 0.556131 0.556078 0.559035 South African rand 0.043551 0.043474 0.04356 0.043009 Swedish krona 0.072501 0.072529 0.072869 0.072967 Swiss franc 0.801451 0.802018 0.804441 0.806567 Thai baht 0.021536 0.021514 0.021649 Trinidadian dollar 0.111716 0.111436 0.111456 U.A.E. dirham 0.205704 0.205336 0.204708 Uruguayan peso 0.019336 0.019235 0.019127 0.019205 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022