KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Thursday (December 08, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 229.70 232.00 DKK 32.78 32.88
SAUDIA RIYAL 63.20 63.85 NOK 23.16 23.26
UAE DIRHAM 65.15 65.80 SEK 22.31 22.41
EURO 248.30 250.80 AUD $ 157.50 159.50
UK POUND 288.00 290.90 CAD $ 172.00 174.50
JAPANI YEN 1.71038 1.73038 INDIAN RUPEE 2.35 2.60
CHF 249.39 250.39 CHINESE YUAN 35.00 38.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.20 2.30
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments