People of Pakistan always strived for a people-centric democracy: Bilawal

APP Published 08 Dec, 2022 10:10pm
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said that democracy was the foundation of an emancipated society and people of Pakistan always strived for a people-centric democracy, APP reported.

The foreign minister, in his address at the 15th Bali Democracy Forum held in Bali, called for reform of international financial institutions, according to a Foreign Office press release.

Foreign Minister Bilawal undertook an official visit to Indonesia on December 7-8, at the invitation of his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi.

Addressing the forum, the foreign minister also underscored the importance of democracies in developing countries collaborating in responding to common challenges.

Bilawal to visit Indonesia, Singapore

Foreign Minister Bilawal held a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart wherein they reviewed the state of bilateral relations and agreed to further strengthen dialogue at all levels and pursue mutually beneficial cooperation.

They also signed a landmark MoU on the establishment of a Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) at the Foreign Minister level. JMC will oversee mutually beneficial cooperation and promote regular bilateral engagement.

In Bali, the foreign minister also held a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Bosnia-Herzegovina H.E. Dr. Bisera Turkovic, and expressed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen bilateral engagement between the two brotherly countries.

Bilawal to visit US later this month

During his visit, the foreign minister also addressed International Conference on Afghan Women's Education and underlined the need for concrete and practical assistance programmes benefiting all sections of society.

He also reiterated Pakistan’s strong support for the well-being and prosperity of the people of Afghanistan.

After the conclusion of his visit to Indonesia, the foreign minister will travel to Singapore for an official visit.

