AGL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5.56%)
ANL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
AVN 76.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
BOP 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
EFERT 81.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 49.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.92%)
FCCL 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.87%)
FFL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
FLYNG 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
FNEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
GGGL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
GGL 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.56%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.77%)
LOTCHEM 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.35%)
OGDC 71.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
PAEL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
PIBTL 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
PRL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.58%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.67%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TPL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
TPLP 19.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.33%)
TRG 139.47 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (1.99%)
UNITY 16.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
WAVES 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.73%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,183 Decreased By -2.3 (-0.05%)
BR30 15,443 Decreased By -24.1 (-0.16%)
KSE100 41,835 Increased By 15.3 (0.04%)
KSE30 15,457 Increased By 8.5 (0.05%)
Japan’s Nikkei hits near one-month low on economic worries

Reuters Published 08 Dec, 2022 10:52am
TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei index on Thursday fell to its lowest in nearly one month, weighed down by Wall Street’s weak finish on economic concerns as well as corporate earnings.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.74% to 27,480.49 by the midday break, after hitting 27,415.66 — its lowest since Nov. 10.

The broader Topix slipped 0.65% to 1,935.61.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed lower overnight after a choppy session on Wall Street, as investors struggled to grasp a clear direction as they weighed how the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightening might feed through into corporate America.

“Investors were worried about global economic and corporate outlook, following comments from Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan executives,” Maki Sawada, strategist at Nomura Securities told at a media briefing on the market.

Downbeat comments from top executives at the biggest U.S banks rattled the market, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America Corp saying a mild to more pronounced recession was likely ahead.

Tokyo stocks end lower

In Japan, chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron lost 1.03%, game and audio equipment maker Sony Group fell 2.3% and robot maker Fanuc slipped 0.99%.

All but four of the 33 industry sub-indexes fell, with banks and other financials leading the declines, falling 1.46% and 1.47% respectively.

SoftBank Group rose 1.64% and provided the biggest support to the Nikkei after a report that its billionaire chairman and CEO, Masayoshi Son, has raised his stake in the firm to 34%, taking him closer to a buyout of the conglomerate.

