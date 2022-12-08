AGL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5.56%)
Final phase of local polls in AJK commences

  • Polling is being held in Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher
BR Web Desk Published 08 Dec, 2022 10:51am
Polling for the third and last phase of local bodies elections in three districts of Mirpur Division in Azad Jammu and Kashmir commenced on Thursday.

Polling is being held in Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher.

The polling process started at 8am in the morning and will continue till 5 pm. The local bodies elections are being held in Azad Kashmir for the first time in over three decades.

Polling ends, vote-count underway in AJK local govt elections

In the second phase, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged as the single largest party with 229 seats.

The PTI was in first place with 229 seats, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was second with 129 and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) third with 104, while independent candidates won 199 seats.

The Jammu and Kashmir People's Party secured 28 seats and the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) won seven.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, and Jamaat-e-Islami won four seats each, with 79 seats pending the results announcement.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the LG elections was held on November 27 in three districts of the Muzaffarabad division.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir polling stations

