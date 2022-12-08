AGL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5.56%)
ANL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
AVN 76.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
BOP 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
EFERT 81.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 49.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.92%)
FCCL 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.87%)
FFL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
FLYNG 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
FNEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
GGGL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
GGL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.64%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.77%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.05%)
MLCF 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.35%)
OGDC 71.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
PAEL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
PIBTL 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
PRL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.84%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.67%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TPL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.96%)
TPLP 19.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
TREET 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.33%)
TRG 139.47 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (1.99%)
UNITY 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
WAVES 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.73%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,183 Decreased By -2.3 (-0.05%)
BR30 15,443 Decreased By -24.1 (-0.16%)
KSE100 41,835 Increased By 15.3 (0.04%)
KSE30 15,457 Increased By 8.5 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil may bounce into $78.30-$79.44 range

Reuters Published 08 Dec, 2022 10:23am
Follow us

Brent oil may bounce into a range of $78.30-$79.44 per barrel, due to the completion of a five-wave cycle from $88.44. This cycle is a part of a wave C from $88.44.

A projection analysis on the target of this wave reveals a strong support of $76.73, the 61.8% level, around which the drop lost its momentum.

Strengthening this support is another one of $76.45, the 261.8% projection level of a downtrend from $96.95.

The bullish divergence on the hourly RSI suggests an exhaustion of the downtrend and a bounce as well.

A break below $76.45 would confirm the extension of the downtrend towards $73.96-$75.31 range.

Oil prices steady after hitting 2022 lows

On the daily chart, oil is facing a support of $77.56, which is jointly provided by the 114.6% projection level of a wave (C) and the 50% retracement on the uptrend from $15.98 to $139.13.

This support is working together with the other two on the hourly chart to temporarily stop the fall and trigger a bounce.

Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Brent oil may bounce into $78.30-$79.44 range

Fiscal, monetary steps discussed

Dar meets Alvi to blunt IK’s assembly dissolution threat

Soybean consignments: FTO takes suo motu notice

Intra-day update: rupee witnesses marginal improvement against US dollar

US warns of Chinese influence in ME

Telenor may consider closing operations

China buys Russian oil at multi-month low discounts, brushes off price cap

Nepra not happy over ‘tactics’ aimed at blocking CTBCM

Textile value chain: APTMA demands restoration of ‘zero rating’

Final phase of local polls in AJK commences

Read more stories