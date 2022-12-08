AGL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.11%)
ANL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
AVN 76.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
BOP 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
EFERT 81.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.02%)
FCCL 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.87%)
FFL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
FLYNG 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
FNEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
GGGL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
GGL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.64%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.15%)
LOTCHEM 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.35%)
OGDC 71.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
PAEL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
PIBTL 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
PRL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.84%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.67%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TPL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.54%)
TPLP 19.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
TREET 21.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
TRG 139.35 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.9%)
UNITY 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
WAVES 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.73%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
BR100 4,185 Decreased By -0.7 (-0.02%)
BR30 15,440 Decreased By -26.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 41,837 Increased By 17.9 (0.04%)
KSE30 15,459 Increased By 10.7 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Petroleum spending hits record high

BR Research Published 08 Dec, 2022 08:11am
Follow us

Petroleum consumption (gasoline and HSD) in the fiscal year to date has come down 19 percent year-on-year. Petrol sales have dropped more drastically than HSD and understandably so, given the difference in use cases, and limited capacity to pass on the cost versus that of HSD.

On a 12-month moving average, petrol sales have nosedived rather sharply in the past five months – coinciding with the meteoric rise in pump prices. This is the lowest that monthly consumption on trailing average has been on the trendline, dating back 13 years.

HSD’s rise, on the other hand has been steadier over the last decade – and the recent slide is nowhere near the dips witnessed in the economic slowdown of FY19 and then Covid. But the cracks have only started to emerge, and HSD consumption could be tested to the hilt in the coming months, as businesses struggle to stay afloat, and the authorities are running pillar to post to curb imports.

For 19 percent lower consumption year-on-year, consumers have paid 53 percent more for petrol and HSD during July-November 2022. In the calendar year so far, 51 percent more has been spent on HSD and petrol for 6 percent lesser consumption. These are staggering numbers and go on to explain why goods’ prices will likely remain elevated, even if there is an unlikely reversal in petroleum prices.

The government has so far managed to collect close to Rs165 billion in five months of FY23 in lieu of Petroleum Levy. This is four times higher year-on-year, and the government could well expect to fetch close to Rs500 billion by the end of FY23 – should there not arise another political need of freezing consumer prices towards the end of fiscal year, close to the general elections. The pace on HSD PL collection is expected to rise in 2HFY23, as the PL on HSD is only half way there from the maximum limit, to be reached by April 2023, as agreed with the IMF.

petroleum

Comments

1000 characters

Petroleum spending hits record high

Fiscal, monetary steps discussed

Dar meets Alvi to blunt IK’s assembly dissolution threat

Soybean consignments: FTO takes suo motu notice

Intra-day update: rupee witnesses marginal improvement against US dollar

US warns of Chinese influence in ME

Telenor may consider closing operations

China buys Russian oil at multi-month low discounts, brushes off price cap

Nepra not happy over ‘tactics’ aimed at blocking CTBCM

Textile value chain: APTMA demands restoration of ‘zero rating’

Final phase of local polls in AJK commences

Read more stories