AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.41%)
ANL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
AVN 76.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.49%)
BOP 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
EFERT 81.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.27%)
EPCL 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.78%)
FCCL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
FFL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
FLYNG 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
FNEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
GGGL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
GGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.19%)
MLCF 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
OGDC 71.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.61%)
PAEL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
PIBTL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
PRL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.58%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.62%)
TELE 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
TPL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
TPLP 19.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
TREET 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
TRG 139.80 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.42%)
UNITY 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WAVES 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.84%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 30.5 (0.73%)
BR30 15,467 Increased By 131.3 (0.86%)
KSE100 41,819 Increased By 279.4 (0.67%)
KSE30 15,448 Increased By 82.9 (0.54%)
Markets

VLSFO margin extends fall on steady supply

Reuters Published 08 Dec, 2022 05:58am
SINGAPORE: Asia’s refining margin for very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) declined further on Wednesday despite softer crude oil prices, as steady supply arrivals continued to weigh on the market.

The Singapore front-month January crack for 0.5% very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) was at a premium of $10.73 a barrel to Dubai quotes at the Asia close (0830 GMT) on Wednesday, down $1.56 from the previous day.

Recovery in the spot VLSFO cash differential also remains capped, which slid 42 cents to a premium of $19.03 a tonne to Singapore quotes on Wednesday.

The high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) market trended steady to weaker in recent sessions, as expectations of more incoming Russian barrels weighed on sentiment, despite lower exports from the Middle East to Asia.

The 180-cst HSFO cash differential was at a discount of $2.42 a tonne to Singapore quotes, while the 380-cst HSFO cash differential dipped 95 cents to a premium of $1.67 a tonne.

Residual fuel oil stocks at Fujairah fell 5% to 12.56 million barrels (1.98 million tonnes) in the week ended Dec. 5, data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone showed. Latest stocks are at a six-week low.

Oil weakened on Wednesday, with Brent crude falling close to its lowest this year, pressured by concerns about a recession and easing fears that a Western cap on Russian oil prices would significantly curb supply.

HSFO VLSFO VLSFO market VLSFO prices

