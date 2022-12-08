AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.41%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Published 08 Dec, 2022 05:58am
KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 74,775 tonnes of cargo comprising 69,631 tonnes of import cargo and 5,144 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 69,631 comprised of 23,380 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 46,251 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 5,144 tonnes comprised of 4,793 tonnes of containerized Cargo & 351 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

-Nearly, 3059 containers comprising of 1713 containers import and 1346 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 437 of 20’s and 551 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 87 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 93 of 20’s and 55 of 40’s loaded containers while 441 of 20’s and 351 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Only ship namely, Cosco Antwerp have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, Jag Aparna, Thorswind, SG Pegasus, GFS Prestige and Sibi have sailed at Karachi Port.

According to an estimate, about 04 cargoes namely, Sinar Malahayati, Sun 9, Tarlan and Aurochs were expected to arrive on the port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 02 ships, Al-Khor and Maersk Detroit left the Port on Wednesday morning(.)

A Cargo volume of 187,910 tonnes, comprising 97,156 tonnes imports cargo and 90,754 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,080` Containers (1,950 TEUs Imports and 1,130 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 03 ships, Limnos, MSC Lisbon and Irenes Ray & another ship ‘MSC Makalu’ carrying Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at QICT and PQEPT on Wednesday, 07th Dec- 2022.

