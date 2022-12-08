Ex-minister opens ‘hold elections & save country’ drive

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former minister Hammad Azhar started “hold elections & save the country” campaign by taking out a rally in his constituency, NA-126, on Wednesday.

A large number of party workers from the union councils of his constituency participated in the rally which started at 7pm from Gulshan-e-Ravi and culminated at Yateem Khana Chowk.

It may be noted that the PTI has announced a campaign in the city under the banner of “hold elections & save the country” which would continue until 17th December. Media reports suggest that 11 rallies would be carried out on daily basis to promote the holding of early elections to steer the country out of a crisis-like situation. Hammad Azhar spoke the party workers both at the start and end of the rally, demanding early elections in the country.

Meanwhile, Shafqat Mahmood also held a corner meeting to finalise the arrangements for a similar rally in NA-130, covering the most crucial area starting from Liberty Square to Hussain Square.

