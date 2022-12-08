AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.41%)
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (December 07, 2022).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              M.T.Karachi    Disc           Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil      Ship Corpt         06-12-2022
Nmb-1             Taef           Load Rice      N.S                03-12-2022
                                                Shipping Line
Nmb-1             Al Sabri       Load Rice      Latif              11-11-2022
                                                Trading Company
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-26/B-27         Cosco          Disc           Cosco Shipping
                  Antwerp        Load           Line Pak           06-12-2022
                                 Container
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
M.T.Karachi       08-12-2022     Disc Crude Oil             Pakistan National
                                                                   Ship Corpt
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Sinar             07-12-2022     D/5500 Chemical            Eastwind Shipping
Malahayati                                                        Company Ltd
Sun 9             08-12-2022     L/6500 Ethanol             Eastwind Shipping
                                                                  Company Ltd
Tarlan            08-12-2022     D/L Container             Interline Shipping
                                                                   (Pvt) Ltd 
Aurochs           08-12-2022     D/1388 Live Stock          Gearbulk Shipping
                                                                    (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Jag Aparna        07-12-2022     Tanker                                     -
Thorswind         07-12-2022     Container Ship                             -
SG Pegasus        07-12-2022     Tanker                                     -
Gfs Prestige      07-12-2022     Container Ship                             -
Sibi              07-12-2022     General Cargo                              -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Berlinda       Rice           East Wind       Dec. 04, 2022
MW-2              RHL            Rice           Ocean           Dec. 04, 2022
                  Monica                        World
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              IVS Atsugi     Coal           East Wind       Dec. 06, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Maritime       Palm oil       Alpine          Dec. 05, 2022
                  Valor
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Ice Energy     Crude oil      Alpine          Dec. 06, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              Serenity       LPG            Ocean           Dec. 06, 2022
                  Gas                           World
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Al-Khor           LNG            GSA                            Dec. 07, 2022
Maersk Detroit    Containers     -                                          -
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Lisbon        Containers     MSC Pak                        Dec. 07, 2022
Irenes Ray        Containers     GAC                                        -
Limnos            Coal           Sino Trains                                -
Ahtina Carras     Conal          Ocean Services             Waiting for barth
                  Seed
Chrysanthi S      Soyabean       East Wind                                  -
Star Piera        Soyabean       East Wind                                  -
Myri Joy          Palm oil       Sea Trade                                  -
                                 Shipping
Lri Charm         Mogas          Transmarine                                -
Fairchem          Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Honor
Silver Candy      Gasoline       Wilhelmsen                                 -
Bochem            Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Brussels
Coronet           Gas oil        Alpine                                     -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC Makalu        Containers     MSC Pak                        Dec. 07, 2022
=============================================================================

