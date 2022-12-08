KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (December 07, 2022).
Alongside East Wharf
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
OP-2 M.T.Karachi Disc Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corpt 06-12-2022
Nmb-1 Taef Load Rice N.S 03-12-2022
Shipping Line
Nmb-1 Al Sabri Load Rice Latif 11-11-2022
Trading Company
Alongside WEST Wharf
B-26/B-27 Cosco Disc Cosco Shipping
Antwerp Load Line Pak 06-12-2022
Container
Expected Sailing
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
M.T.Karachi 08-12-2022 Disc Crude Oil Pakistan National
Ship Corpt
Expected Arrivals
Sinar 07-12-2022 D/5500 Chemical Eastwind Shipping
Malahayati Company Ltd
Sun 9 08-12-2022 L/6500 Ethanol Eastwind Shipping
Company Ltd
Tarlan 08-12-2022 D/L Container Interline Shipping
(Pvt) Ltd
Aurochs 08-12-2022 D/1388 Live Stock Gearbulk Shipping
(Pvt) Ltd
Ship Sailed
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Jag Aparna 07-12-2022 Tanker -
Thorswind 07-12-2022 Container Ship -
SG Pegasus 07-12-2022 Tanker -
Gfs Prestige 07-12-2022 Container Ship -
Sibi 07-12-2022 General Cargo -
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-1 Berlinda Rice East Wind Dec. 04, 2022
MW-2 RHL Rice Ocean Dec. 04, 2022
Monica World
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
PIBT IVS Atsugi Coal East Wind Dec. 06, 2022
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
LCT Maritime Palm oil Alpine Dec. 05, 2022
Valor
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
FOTCO Ice Energy Crude oil Alpine Dec. 06, 2022
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
EVTL Serenity LPG Ocean Dec. 06, 2022
Gas World
DEPARTURE
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
Al-Khor LNG GSA Dec. 07, 2022
Maersk Detroit Containers - -
OUTERANCHORAGE
MSC Lisbon Containers MSC Pak Dec. 07, 2022
Irenes Ray Containers GAC -
Limnos Coal Sino Trains -
Ahtina Carras Conal Ocean Services Waiting for barth
Seed
Chrysanthi S Soyabean East Wind -
Star Piera Soyabean East Wind -
Myri Joy Palm oil Sea Trade -
Shipping
Lri Charm Mogas Transmarine -
Fairchem Palm oil Alpine -
Honor
Silver Candy Gasoline Wilhelmsen -
Bochem Palm oil Alpine -
Brussels
Coronet Gas oil Alpine -
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
MSC Makalu Containers MSC Pak Dec. 07, 2022
