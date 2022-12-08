Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (December 07, 2022).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 M.T.Karachi Disc Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corpt 06-12-2022 Nmb-1 Taef Load Rice N.S 03-12-2022 Shipping Line Nmb-1 Al Sabri Load Rice Latif 11-11-2022 Trading Company ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-26/B-27 Cosco Disc Cosco Shipping Antwerp Load Line Pak 06-12-2022 Container ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= M.T.Karachi 08-12-2022 Disc Crude Oil Pakistan National Ship Corpt ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Sinar 07-12-2022 D/5500 Chemical Eastwind Shipping Malahayati Company Ltd Sun 9 08-12-2022 L/6500 Ethanol Eastwind Shipping Company Ltd Tarlan 08-12-2022 D/L Container Interline Shipping (Pvt) Ltd Aurochs 08-12-2022 D/1388 Live Stock Gearbulk Shipping (Pvt) Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Jag Aparna 07-12-2022 Tanker - Thorswind 07-12-2022 Container Ship - SG Pegasus 07-12-2022 Tanker - Gfs Prestige 07-12-2022 Container Ship - Sibi 07-12-2022 General Cargo - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Berlinda Rice East Wind Dec. 04, 2022 MW-2 RHL Rice Ocean Dec. 04, 2022 Monica World ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT IVS Atsugi Coal East Wind Dec. 06, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Maritime Palm oil Alpine Dec. 05, 2022 Valor ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Ice Energy Crude oil Alpine Dec. 06, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Serenity LPG Ocean Dec. 06, 2022 Gas World ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Al-Khor LNG GSA Dec. 07, 2022 Maersk Detroit Containers - - ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= MSC Lisbon Containers MSC Pak Dec. 07, 2022 Irenes Ray Containers GAC - Limnos Coal Sino Trains - Ahtina Carras Conal Ocean Services Waiting for barth Seed Chrysanthi S Soyabean East Wind - Star Piera Soyabean East Wind - Myri Joy Palm oil Sea Trade - Shipping Lri Charm Mogas Transmarine - Fairchem Palm oil Alpine - Honor Silver Candy Gasoline Wilhelmsen - Bochem Palm oil Alpine - Brussels Coronet Gas oil Alpine - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= MSC Makalu Containers MSC Pak Dec. 07, 2022 =============================================================================

