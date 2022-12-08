WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== December 7, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 6-Dec-22 5-Dec-22 2-Dec-22 1-Dec-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.107819 0.107972 0.106894 0.106993 Euro 0.793008 0.79592 0.79331 0.791457 Japanese yen 0.005525 0.005582 0.005556 0.005557 U.K. pound 0.921129 0.923161 0.924299 0.921107 U.S. dollar 0.754097 0.75179 0.752809 0.757085 Algerian dinar 0.005461 0.005446 0.005452 0.005477 Australian dollar 0.507583 0.5143 0.512889 0.515499 Botswana pula 0.058141 0.058414 0.058042 0.058901 Brazilian real 0.143939 0.143315 0.14486 0.145756 Brunei dollar Canadian dollar 0.552492 0.555565 0.558961 0.563601 Chilean peso 0.000851 0.000852 0.00085 0.000846 Czech koruna 0.032617 0.032689 0.032534 0.032487 Danish krone 0.106616 0.107022 0.106666 0.106417 Indian rupee 0.009165 0.009215 0.009274 0.009329 Israeli New Shekel 0.221273 0.222029 0.22279 0.221759 Korean won 0.000583 0.000578 0.000579 0.000574 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45754 2.45402 2.46527 Malaysian ringgit 0.172149 0.172153 0.171229 0.171772 Mauritian rupee 0.017235 0.017059 0.017201 0.017223 Mexican peso 0.03808 0.038052 0.038921 0.039548 New Zealand dollar 0.477683 0.481709 0.478674 0.478553 Norwegian krone 0.075953 0.077 0.07731 0.077219 Omani rial 1.96124 1.95524 Peruvian sol 0.195575 0.196761 0.197827 Philippine peso 0.013509 0.013429 0.013367 0.013377 Polish zloty 0.168374 0.169265 0.169201 0.168575 Qatari riyal 0.20717 0.206536 0.20799 Russian ruble Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201093 0.200477 0.201889 Singapore dollar South African rand 0.043009 0.043551 Swedish krona 0.072529 0.072869 0.072967 0.072135 Swiss franc 0.802018 0.804441 0.806567 0.800386 Thai baht 0.021514 0.021649 0.021638 Trinidadian dollar 0.111716 0.111436 0.111456 0.112292 U.A.E. dirham 0.205336 0.204708 Uruguayan peso 0.019235 0.019127 0.019205 0.019377 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

