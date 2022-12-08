WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
December 7, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 6-Dec-22 5-Dec-22 2-Dec-22 1-Dec-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.107819 0.107972 0.106894 0.106993
Euro 0.793008 0.79592 0.79331 0.791457
Japanese yen 0.005525 0.005582 0.005556 0.005557
U.K. pound 0.921129 0.923161 0.924299 0.921107
U.S. dollar 0.754097 0.75179 0.752809 0.757085
Algerian dinar 0.005461 0.005446 0.005452 0.005477
Australian dollar 0.507583 0.5143 0.512889 0.515499
Botswana pula 0.058141 0.058414 0.058042 0.058901
Brazilian real 0.143939 0.143315 0.14486 0.145756
Brunei dollar
Canadian dollar 0.552492 0.555565 0.558961 0.563601
Chilean peso 0.000851 0.000852 0.00085 0.000846
Czech koruna 0.032617 0.032689 0.032534 0.032487
Danish krone 0.106616 0.107022 0.106666 0.106417
Indian rupee 0.009165 0.009215 0.009274 0.009329
Israeli New Shekel 0.221273 0.222029 0.22279 0.221759
Korean won 0.000583 0.000578 0.000579 0.000574
Kuwaiti dinar 2.45754 2.45402 2.46527
Malaysian ringgit 0.172149 0.172153 0.171229 0.171772
Mauritian rupee 0.017235 0.017059 0.017201 0.017223
Mexican peso 0.03808 0.038052 0.038921 0.039548
New Zealand dollar 0.477683 0.481709 0.478674 0.478553
Norwegian krone 0.075953 0.077 0.07731 0.077219
Omani rial 1.96124 1.95524
Peruvian sol 0.195575 0.196761 0.197827
Philippine peso 0.013509 0.013429 0.013367 0.013377
Polish zloty 0.168374 0.169265 0.169201 0.168575
Qatari riyal 0.20717 0.206536 0.20799
Russian ruble
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201093 0.200477 0.201889
Singapore dollar
South African rand 0.043009 0.043551
Swedish krona 0.072529 0.072869 0.072967 0.072135
Swiss franc 0.802018 0.804441 0.806567 0.800386
Thai baht 0.021514 0.021649 0.021638
Trinidadian dollar 0.111716 0.111436 0.111456 0.112292
U.A.E. dirham 0.205336 0.204708
Uruguayan peso 0.019235 0.019127 0.019205 0.019377
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments