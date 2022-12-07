AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.41%)
ANL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
AVN 76.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.49%)
BOP 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
EFERT 81.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.27%)
EPCL 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.78%)
FCCL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
FFL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
FLYNG 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
FNEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
GGGL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
GGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.19%)
MLCF 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
OGDC 71.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.61%)
PAEL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
PIBTL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
PRL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.58%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.62%)
TELE 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
TPL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
TPLP 19.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
TREET 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
TRG 139.80 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.42%)
UNITY 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WAVES 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.84%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 30.5 (0.73%)
BR30 15,467 Increased By 131.3 (0.86%)
KSE100 41,819 Increased By 279.4 (0.67%)
KSE30 15,448 Increased By 82.9 (0.54%)
US stocks open lower as downturn fears deepen

Published 07 Dec, 2022
NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks retreated again early Wednesday as deepening recession worries add to angst over Federal Reserve moves that have pressured equities in recent sessions.

After a buoyant stretch from mid-October to the end of November, stocks have been on the back foot most of December as investors worry they have misread the likelihood of a shift from the Fed’s aggressive stance on monetary policy.

Investors now fear the central bank will hike rates higher than previously thought.

Adding to that has been worsening business sentiment, as shown in CEO surveys projecting a pullback in hiring and capital investment over the next six months.

“It appears that investors are starting to weigh the possibility of a recession next year,” said Jack Ablin of Cresset Capital, adding that a downturn would hit corporate earnings in 2023.

Meta Platforms, banks pull Wall Street lower

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2 percent at 33,535.00.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.3 percent to 3,930.00 while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.7 percent to 10,943.01.

Among individual companies, Lowe’s rose 2.1 percent as the home-improvement retailer announced a new $15 billion stock repurchase authorization at an investor conference.

It also said it was targeting profit margins of 14.5 percent in 2025, up from 12.6 percent in 2021.

