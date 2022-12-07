AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.41%)
ANL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
AVN 76.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.49%)
BOP 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
EFERT 81.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.27%)
EPCL 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.78%)
FCCL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
FFL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
FLYNG 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
FNEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
GGGL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
GGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.19%)
MLCF 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
OGDC 71.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.61%)
PAEL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
PIBTL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
PRL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.58%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.62%)
TELE 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
TPL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
TPLP 19.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
TREET 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
TRG 139.80 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.42%)
UNITY 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WAVES 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.84%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 30.5 (0.73%)
BR30 15,467 Increased By 131.3 (0.86%)
KSE100 41,819 Increased By 279.4 (0.67%)
KSE30 15,448 Increased By 82.9 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares end lower as RBI says inflation fight not over

Reuters Published 07 Dec, 2022 04:52pm
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares settled at over one-week lows on Wednesday as the country’s central bank governor sounded a hawkish note after announcing an increase in its key lending rate and said the RBI would continue with its stance on taming inflation.

The Nifty 50 index closed 0.44% lower at 18,560.50 and the S&P BSE Sensex finished 0.34% down to 62,410.68.

Most of Nifty’s sectoral indexes closed lower, but the Nifty FMCG index, ending nearly 1% higher, got a boost after comments from the central bank about demand recovery in both urban as well as rural India.

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised the policy repo rate by 35 basis points (bps) after three back-to-back 50-bps moves to tame stubbornly high inflation.

“The focus on inflation control continues. There will be no let-up in our efforts to bring inflation to more manageable levels,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

Indian shares snap 8-session winning streak

Inflation in Asia’s third-largest economy has stayed above above the RBI’s 2%-6% tolerance band all through the year, including in October when it hit a three-month low of 6.77%, strengthening bets on smaller rate increases by the RBI going ahead.

“Policy decision was slightly negative for markets, as the central bank shied away from neutralising its ‘accommodation withdrawal stance’”, Neeraj Dewan, director at Quantum Securities said, adding that a likely fall in crude prices and easing of inflation should support rate hike moderation going forward.

Looking ahead, investors will focus on the U.S. consumer price index data, due next Tuesday, which will provide cues on the pace of inflation, and outcome of the Federal Reserve’s meeting the following day when it is expected to raise rates by 50 bps.

Among stocks, consumer goods giants ITC and Hindustan Unilever Ltd were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index, closing 0.8% and nearly 2% higher, respectively, while carmaker Tata Motors led losses, declining 1.6%.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares end lower as RBI says inflation fight not over

Schools in Lahore to remain closed three days a week due to smog

Rupee registers marginal decline, settles at 224.16 against US dollar

ECP supports use of electronic voting machines: Chief Election Commissioner

Business Confidence Score lowest in Pakistan since Covid: OICCI survey

Energy-efficient projects: World Bank ready to extend $300m financing

Battered Pakistan seek livelier pitch in 2nd Test against England

Oil from Russia: Musadik says there will be no US sanctions

IMF programme: Govt remains committed, Dar tells Nong

Poor countries’ debt servicing costliest: World Bank

ECC asks Power Division to resolve KE issues

Read more stories