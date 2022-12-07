AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.41%)
Mehidy ton lifts Bangladesh to 271-7 in India ODI

AFP Published December 7, 2022 Updated December 7, 2022 06:05pm
<p>Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and India at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on December 7, 2022. PHOTO: AFP</p>

Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and India at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on December 7, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
DHAKA: Mehidy Hasan Miraz hit his maiden one-day international century to pull Bangladesh out of trouble and post 271-7 against India in the second match on Wednesday.

The allrounder was unbeaten on 100, amassing 148 runs for the seventh wicket alongside former captain Mahmudullah (77) after the Indian bowlers rattled the hosts with pace and spin in Dhaka to leave them reeling on 69-6.

Mehidy, who hit an unbeaten 38 and put on a 51-run tenth-wicket stand in the team’s one-wicket opening win, smashed eight fours and four sixes in his 83-ball knock, reaching his hundred on the final ball of the innings.

India’s Mohammed Siraj led the attack after he removed the openers and fellow quick Umran Malik, who also took two, soon joined forces to push Bangladesh onto the backfoot.

Mystery spinner Washington Sundar struck three times in seven deliveries including the key wickets of Shakib Al Hasan (eight) and Mushfiqur Rahim (12).

But Mehidy, who went past his previous ODI best of 81 not out with two successive fours off Umran, joined Mahmudullah to thwart the opposition attack and rebuild the innings.

Mehidy hit a couple of sixes en route to his third ODI fifty and soon after Mahmudullah got his 27th half-century. The duo then shifted gears with regular boundaries.

The partnership was the highest seventh-wicket stand against India by any team in 50-over matches and was finally broken when Umran, a tearaway quick, got Mahmudullah caught behind.

Earlier, Siraj struck in his opening over to get Anamul Haque lbw for 11 and then bowled skipper Liton Das for seven.

Anamul was dropped in the slips one ball earlier with skipper Rohit Sharma spilling the catch and in turn injuring his hand.

Rohit went off the field for scans and was later seen with a heavily bandaged thumb in the dressing room.

Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma KL Rahul Shakib Al Hasan Umran Malik Najmul Hossain Shanto Litton Das INDIA VS BANGLADESH Shahbaz Ahmed

