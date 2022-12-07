Bangladesh win toss, elect to bat against India in 2nd ODI

DHAKA: Bangladesh skipper Litton Das won the toss and elected to bat first against India as they look to clinch the series in the second one-day international on Wednesday.

The hosts won a thrilling opener of the three-match series with one wicket to spare in Dhaka on Sunday.

They have made one change with Nasum Ahmed replacing Hasan Mahmud in the XI.

India made two changes in their bid to bounce back with spinner Axar Patel and speedster Umran Malik coming in for Shahbaz Ahmed and Kuldeep Sen.

Skipper Rohit Sharma said they expect to restrict the opposition “to a decent score and bat well”.

Teams

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (capt), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

Umpires: Masudur Rahman (BAN), Michael Gough (ENG)

TV umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)