AGL 5.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 8.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 76.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 12.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
FLYNG 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
FNEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 27.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
OGDC 71.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
PAEL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
TREET 21.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 136.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.18%)
UNITY 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
WAVES 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 4,180 Increased By 24.6 (0.59%)
BR30 15,486 Increased By 150.3 (0.98%)
KSE100 41,740 Increased By 199.9 (0.48%)
KSE30 15,421 Increased By 55.7 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh win toss, elect to bat against India in 2nd ODI

AFP Published 07 Dec, 2022 12:19pm
Follow us

DHAKA: Bangladesh skipper Litton Das won the toss and elected to bat first against India as they look to clinch the series in the second one-day international on Wednesday.

The hosts won a thrilling opener of the three-match series with one wicket to spare in Dhaka on Sunday.

They have made one change with Nasum Ahmed replacing Hasan Mahmud in the XI.

Dhawan confident India will bounce back in Bangladesh

India made two changes in their bid to bounce back with spinner Axar Patel and speedster Umran Malik coming in for Shahbaz Ahmed and Kuldeep Sen.

Skipper Rohit Sharma said they expect to restrict the opposition “to a decent score and bat well”.

Teams

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (capt), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

Umpires: Masudur Rahman (BAN), Michael Gough (ENG)

TV umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma KL Rahul Shakib Al Hasan Umran Malik Najmul Hossain Shanto Litton Das INDIA VS BANGLADESH Shahbaz Ahmed

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh win toss, elect to bat against India in 2nd ODI

Oil from Russia: Musadik says there will be no US sanctions

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Poor countries’ debt servicing costliest: World Bank

Energy-efficient projects: World Bank ready to extend $300m financing

ECC asks Power Division to resolve KE issues

Oil prices slump to pre-Ukraine crisis levels

Schools in Punjab to remain closed three days a week due to smog

Rs38bn additional taxation measures: Tax Laws (Amend) Ord may be extended for another 120 days

‘Funding’ major challenge to achieve SDGs, says Aisha Pasha

Vegetables: 400 containers stuck at seaport: PFVA

Read more stories