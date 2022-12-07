Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Pakistan’s rupee recorded a marginal gain against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, improving 0.09% in the opening hours of trading on Wednesday.

At around 10:30am, the rupee was being quoted at 223.90, an appreciation of Re0.21, during intra-day trading.

On Tuesday, the rupee had registered losses against the US dollar to settle at 224.11 after a decrease of Re0.20 or 0.09%.

In a key development on Tuesday, the Finance Division rejected reports of supposed economic emergency proposals circulating on social media, saying it not only strongly rebuts assertions made in the said message, but also categorically denies it and that there is no planning to impose economic emergency.

The Finance Division in its message said it is "unfortunately aimed at creating uncertainty about the economic situation in the country".

Globally, the dollar crept higher on Wednesday as top executives from the biggest US banks warned of an impending recession, which dampened risk appetite and kept the greenback supported.

Top bankers from JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs said overnight that the banks are bracing for a worsening economy next year, as inflation threatens consumer demand.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index was last 0.05% higher at 105.60.

It had risen nearly 0.3% overnight, extending a brief rally for a second straight session after upbeat US services and factory data released at the start of the week pointed to underlying momentum in the world’s largest economy.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were mixed in early Asian trade on Wednesday after falling to their lowest settlement levels this year as economic uncertainty and the prospect of higher interest rates pressured prices.

This is an intra-day update