AGL 5.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 8.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 76.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 12.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
FLYNG 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
FNEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 27.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
OGDC 71.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
PAEL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
TREET 21.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 136.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.18%)
UNITY 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
WAVES 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,412 Increased By 76.4 (0.5%)
KSE100 41,621 Increased By 81.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,387 Increased By 22 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold trades in tight range as investors await more Fed cues

Reuters Published 07 Dec, 2022 10:10am
Follow us

Gold prices ticked up on Wednesday as the dollar weakened slightly, but they flitted in a relatively narrow range as investors looked to gauge the pace of rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,773.17 per ounce, as of 0247 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,785.50.

The dollar index inched 0.1% lower.

A weaker dollar makes bullion more appealing to overseas buyers.

“The key influence on the gold price is dollar sentiment. Next week’s FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting will determine the ultimate direction of this sentiment,” said Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory firm AirGuide.

“Gold in the next few trading sessions has more downside risk than upside, prior to the FOMC meeting.”

Fed fund futures are now pricing in a 91% chance of 50-basis point (bps) rate increase in the December meeting.

The November Consumer Price Index (CPI) data will be released on Dec. 13 and final Fed meeting of 2022 is scheduled on Dec. 13-14.

High interest rates have weighed on gold’s traditional status as a hedge against inflation and other uncertainties this year, as they translate into higher opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding metal.

“Gold is still comfortably below the $1,800 level and seems likely to consolidate closer to the $1,760 region,” Edward Moya, senior analyst with OANDA, said in a note.

Spot silver edged 0.2% higher to $22.21.

Gold pulls back as dollar rebounds on US strong data

Platinum was up 0.1% at $990.00 and palladium rose 0.4% to $1,855.15.

“We see platinum outperforming palladium as demand for the precious metal is boosted from both jewellery and industrial sectors.

Further, normalising of the supply chain should see growth in auto catalyst demand,“ said ANZ in a note.

Gold US Federal Reserve bullion gold spot rate

Comments

1000 characters

Gold trades in tight range as investors await more Fed cues

Oil from Russia: Musadik says there will be no US sanctions

Poor countries’ debt servicing costliest: World Bank

Oil prices slump to pre-Ukraine crisis levels

Anchorperson’s murder: SC directs govt to register FIR

Rs38bn additional taxation measures: Tax Laws (Amend) Ord may be extended for another 120 days

‘Funding’ major challenge to achieve SDGs, says Aisha Pasha

Vegetables: 400 containers stuck at seaport: PFVA

‘NROs given to crooked families’ accounted for mammoth debt: Imran Khan

FIR lodged by Islamabad police

NTDC’s acting chief likely to be confirmed as MD

Read more stories