PTI to launch ‘hold elections, save the country’ movement today

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will launch an 11-day ‘hold elections, save the country’ movement on Wednesday (today) to force the government to immediately meet its demands of holding fresh general elections.

It will be held in the form of protest rallies in the constituencies won by the PTI in Lahore till December 17 and it will be led by the concerned PTI parliamentarian. Punjab government’s spokesperson and PTI leader Mussarat Jamshaid Cheema in a tweet on Wednesday said that on the direction of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the schedule of the movement has been released.

As per the schedule, it will start from PTI Central Punjab General Secretary Hammad Azhar’s constituency (NA 126) in the provincial capital on December 7. The second rally will be held on December 8 in Malik Karamat Khokhar constituency (NA 135), and subsequently, protests will also be held in Shafqat Mehmood’s constituency (NA 130) on December 9, Mian Aslam Iqbal’s constituency (PP 151) on December 10, Mian Akram Usman’s constituency (PP 158) on December 11, Nadeem Abbas Bara’s constituency (PP 161) on December 12, Shabbir Gujjar’s constituency (PP 167) on December 13, Murad Ras’ constituency (PP 159) on December 14, Zaheer Abbas Khokhar’s constituency (PP 170) December 15, Sarfaraz Khokhar’s constituency (PP 173) on December 16 and Mian Mehmood-ul-Rashid’s constituency (PP 160) on December 17.

The Punjab government’s spokesman disclosed that on December 19 or 20, a protest will be held at Liberty Chowk against the imported government in the form of a rally; “In 11 days, the rallies will make only one demand, save the economy from bankruptcy by holding immediate elections.”

She also said that the decision to the rallies was taken on December 5 in a meeting presided over by the PTI Chairman. Meanwhile, the PTI Chairman held a meeting with the presidents and general secretaries of 11 towns in the Lahore district. On this occasion, Khan was briefed about the ongoing reorganisation of the towns.

The former Prime Minister directed the presidents and general secretaries to expedite the work and start a door-to-door campaign in Lahore to prepare for the election and spread the message of the ‘real freedom movement’ among the people.

Moreover, PTI provincial legislators from Kasur, Nankana and Sheikhupura held a meeting with the former premier and deliberated on the country’s political situation, PTI’s political strategy and the preparations for the elections. The PTI central and regional leaders were also present in the meeting.

On this occasion, the legislators approved the PTI Chairman’s decision of dissolving the Punjab Assembly and declared their full support to him. They expressed their concerns over the destruction of the economy at the hands of the imported government and its impact on the people. They said that the imported government consisting of puppets has given birth to lawlessness, mismanagement and the destruction of government and society. “The worst kind of violation of human rights and restrictions on political and social freedoms were seen in the country,” they added.

They observed that the people want immediate relief from the current uncertainty and inflation, adding that snap polls were the way to overcome the crisis. “Under the leadership of Khan, the PTI legislators will not hesitate to make any sacrifice to achieve the goal of achieving true freedom,” they added.

The PTI Chairman also held a meeting with a delegation of young journalists, social media influencers and vloggers, in which the country’s political situation, restrictions on media and violations of human rights came under discussion. They also deliberated on various aspects of retaliatory actions against social media workers and government-sponsored defamation campaigns across the country.

On this occasion, the PTI chief informed the delegation about his vision and action plan regarding restoring the country’s economic and political stability and the rationale behind his demand for immediate elections and its effects on the economy and politics.

He said that in the past eight months, the nation has seen unprecedented deterioration in the country. He said that the government has blatantly violated the Constitution, laws, political values and human rights. “The ruling elite’s interests were protected by strangling political and constitutional freedoms. The economy was seeing a meltdown, which was put on the path of recovery and development with great effort and zeal by the PTI government,” he added

Stressing for snap polls, he said that instead of wasting time and resources, the government should give the nation a chance to choose its government.

