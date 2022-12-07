AGL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.64%)
ANL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.42%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
EFERT 81.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
EPCL 49.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.66%)
FCCL 12.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.28%)
FFL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
FLYNG 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
FNEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.36%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.82%)
MLCF 23.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.59%)
OGDC 71.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.27%)
PAEL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
TPL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
TPLP 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.53%)
TREET 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
TRG 136.92 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.76%)
UNITY 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
WAVES 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 4,155 Increased By 0.1 (0%)
BR30 15,335 Increased By 46.6 (0.3%)
KSE100 41,540 Decreased By -72.7 (-0.17%)
KSE30 15,365 Increased By 5 (0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Look at our three national leaders

“It’s location, location, location.” “In real estate.” “And in politics. Look at our three national...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 07 Dec, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

“It’s location, location, location.”

“In real estate.”

“And in politics. Look at our three national leaders - Sharif, Zardari and The Khan – all are sitting on expensive real estate and…”

“Who do you reckon has been the most savvy in terms of real estate acquisitions?”

“Nawaz Sharif with Avenfield…”

“That’s not in his name. His children are in the real estate business abroad.”

“Indeed but reportedly one real estate tycoon with massive business interests in Pakistan bought 1 Hyde Park from Nawaz Sharif’s son –a transaction that he may have desisted from if the seller had been say Mr X.”

“Don’t be facetious, Mr X is still on The Khan’s radar and verbal hit list…”

“Right, anyway by including property held abroad the comparison between The Khan and his opponents will not be fair, why are you laughing?”

“The Khan has a lot many opponents than the two you are referring to? And need I add the ones you are referring to are not really considered by him as opponents…”

“OK, OK, so you want a comparison of property held in this country. Well I will have to say that The Khan was most savvy because Bani Gala is a hell of a lot more expensive today then Raiwind with all its tacky gold fittings and…”

“Tacky indeed! I would have you know that the love for gold is seen in the Middle East as well as in Trump Towers and…”

“OK but you can’t deny that Bani Gala estate with no gold fittings is a lot more expensive than at least two to three Bilawal Houses scattered around the country.”

“Agreed and The Khan is the trustee of….”

“Hey his wife and her best friend are co-trustees.”

“And the same real estate tycoon – you know now I know what the proverb means: what goes around comes around.”

“Don’t be facetious anyway The Khan referred to the real estate mafia in recent weeks and…”

“So His Third Wife’s Best Friend who took advantage of his pro-real estate policies and his amnesty schemes…”

“I don’t hear The Khan defending the two women anymore. Perhaps, just perhaps…”

“Perhaps.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Imran Khan PARTLY FACETIOUS national leaders

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Look at our three national leaders

Oil from Russia: Musadik says there will be no US sanctions

Poor countries’ debt servicing costliest: World Bank

Oil prices slump to pre-Ukraine crisis levels

Anchorperson’s murder: SC directs govt to register FIR

Rs38bn additional taxation measures: Tax Laws (Amend) Ord may be extended for another 120 days

‘Funding’ major challenge to achieve SDGs, says Aisha Pasha

Vegetables: 400 containers stuck at seaport: PFVA

‘NROs given to crooked families’ accounted for mammoth debt: Imran Khan

FIR lodged by Islamabad police

NTDC’s acting chief likely to be confirmed as MD

Read more stories