PARTLY FACETIOUS: Look at our three national leaders

“It’s location, location, location.”

“In real estate.”

“And in politics. Look at our three national leaders - Sharif, Zardari and The Khan – all are sitting on expensive real estate and…”

“Who do you reckon has been the most savvy in terms of real estate acquisitions?”

“Nawaz Sharif with Avenfield…”

“That’s not in his name. His children are in the real estate business abroad.”

“Indeed but reportedly one real estate tycoon with massive business interests in Pakistan bought 1 Hyde Park from Nawaz Sharif’s son –a transaction that he may have desisted from if the seller had been say Mr X.”

“Don’t be facetious, Mr X is still on The Khan’s radar and verbal hit list…”

“Right, anyway by including property held abroad the comparison between The Khan and his opponents will not be fair, why are you laughing?”

“The Khan has a lot many opponents than the two you are referring to? And need I add the ones you are referring to are not really considered by him as opponents…”

“OK, OK, so you want a comparison of property held in this country. Well I will have to say that The Khan was most savvy because Bani Gala is a hell of a lot more expensive today then Raiwind with all its tacky gold fittings and…”

“Tacky indeed! I would have you know that the love for gold is seen in the Middle East as well as in Trump Towers and…”

“OK but you can’t deny that Bani Gala estate with no gold fittings is a lot more expensive than at least two to three Bilawal Houses scattered around the country.”

“Agreed and The Khan is the trustee of….”

“Hey his wife and her best friend are co-trustees.”

“And the same real estate tycoon – you know now I know what the proverb means: what goes around comes around.”

“Don’t be facetious anyway The Khan referred to the real estate mafia in recent weeks and…”

“So His Third Wife’s Best Friend who took advantage of his pro-real estate policies and his amnesty schemes…”

“I don’t hear The Khan defending the two women anymore. Perhaps, just perhaps…”

“Perhaps.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022