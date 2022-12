BENGALURU: Indian shares logged losses amid cautious trading on Tuesday, a day ahead of the domestic central bank’s interest rate hike decision and on concerns about a prolonged rate-hike cycle by the Federal Reserve.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.33% down at 62,626.36. The NSE Nifty 50 index lost 0.31% to 18,642.75. The Nifty traded in a 77-point range on the day, its narrowest since Oct. 24.