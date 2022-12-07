KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Tuesday (December 06, 2022).
MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER
As on: 06-12-2022
Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates
Buyer Seller of Shares
Value Stock and Com Alfalah Sec Diamond Ind (Sus) 125,000 0.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 125,000 -
Fortune Sec Topline Sec Engro Corporation 453,310 271.85
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 453,310 271.85
Adam Usman Sec Adam Sec Ghani Global Holding 2,000 14.36
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 14.36
Equity Master Sec Aba Ali H. Sec Millat Tractors 7,000 625.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000 625.00
Arif Habib Ltd. M. M. M. A. Khanani Worldcall Telecom 5,000,000 1.36
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.36
Total Turnover 5,587,310
