WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
December 6, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 5-Dec-22 2-Dec-22 1-Dec-22 30-Nov-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.107972 0.106894 0.106993 0.106492
Euro 0.79592 0.79331 0.791457 0.789145
Japanese yen 0.005582 0.005556 0.005557 0.005479
U.K. pound 0.923161 0.924299 0.921107 0.913494
U.S. dollar 0.75179 0.752809 0.757085 0.760548
Algerian dinar 0.005446 0.005452 0.005477 0.005488
Australian dollar 0.5143 0.512889 0.515499 0.509415
Botswana pula 0.058414 0.058042 0.058901 0.059171
Brazilian real 0.143315 0.14486 0.145756 0.143676
Brunei dol 0.554254
Canadian dollar 0.558961 0.563601 0.563035
Chilean peso 0.000852 0.00085 0.000846 0.00084
Czech koruna 0.032689 0.032534 0.032487 0.032455
Danish krone 0.107022 0.106666 0.106417 0.106117
Indian rupee 0.009215 0.009274 0.009329 0.009321
Israeli New Shekel 0.222029 0.22279 0.221759 0.221025
Korean won 0.000578 0.000579 0.000574 0.000571
Kuwaiti dinar 2.45402 2.46527 2.47292
Malaysian ringgit 0.172153 0.171229 0.171772 0.169955
Mauritian rupee 0.017059 0.017201 0.017223 0.017308
Mexican peso 0.038052 0.038921 0.039548 0.039211
New Zealand dollar 0.481709 0.478674 0.478553 0.472148
Norwegian krone 0.077 0.07731 0.077219 0.076879
Omani rial 1.95524 1.97802
Peruvian sol 0.196761 0.197827 0.197596
Philippine peso 0.013429 0.013367 0.013377
Polish zloty 0.169265 0.169201 0.168575 0.168763
Qatari riyal 0.206536 0.20799 0.208942
Russian ruble 0.012493
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200477 0.201889 0.202813
Singapore dollar 0.554254
South African rand 0.043009 0.043551 0.044805
Swedish krona 0.072869 0.072967 0.072135 0.072027
Swiss franc 0.804441 0.806567 0.800386 0.800872
Thai baht 0.021649 0.021638 0.021515
Trinidadian dollar 0.111456 0.112292 0.113067
U.A.E. dirham 0.204708 0.207093
Uruguayan peso 0.019205 0.019377 0.019307
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
