WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== December 6, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 5-Dec-22 2-Dec-22 1-Dec-22 30-Nov-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.107972 0.106894 0.106993 0.106492 Euro 0.79592 0.79331 0.791457 0.789145 Japanese yen 0.005582 0.005556 0.005557 0.005479 U.K. pound 0.923161 0.924299 0.921107 0.913494 U.S. dollar 0.75179 0.752809 0.757085 0.760548 Algerian dinar 0.005446 0.005452 0.005477 0.005488 Australian dollar 0.5143 0.512889 0.515499 0.509415 Botswana pula 0.058414 0.058042 0.058901 0.059171 Brazilian real 0.143315 0.14486 0.145756 0.143676 Brunei dol 0.554254 Canadian dollar 0.558961 0.563601 0.563035 Chilean peso 0.000852 0.00085 0.000846 0.00084 Czech koruna 0.032689 0.032534 0.032487 0.032455 Danish krone 0.107022 0.106666 0.106417 0.106117 Indian rupee 0.009215 0.009274 0.009329 0.009321 Israeli New Shekel 0.222029 0.22279 0.221759 0.221025 Korean won 0.000578 0.000579 0.000574 0.000571 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45402 2.46527 2.47292 Malaysian ringgit 0.172153 0.171229 0.171772 0.169955 Mauritian rupee 0.017059 0.017201 0.017223 0.017308 Mexican peso 0.038052 0.038921 0.039548 0.039211 New Zealand dollar 0.481709 0.478674 0.478553 0.472148 Norwegian krone 0.077 0.07731 0.077219 0.076879 Omani rial 1.95524 1.97802 Peruvian sol 0.196761 0.197827 0.197596 Philippine peso 0.013429 0.013367 0.013377 Polish zloty 0.169265 0.169201 0.168575 0.168763 Qatari riyal 0.206536 0.20799 0.208942 Russian ruble 0.012493 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200477 0.201889 0.202813 Singapore dollar 0.554254 South African rand 0.043009 0.043551 0.044805 Swedish krona 0.072869 0.072967 0.072135 0.072027 Swiss franc 0.804441 0.806567 0.800386 0.800872 Thai baht 0.021649 0.021638 0.021515 Trinidadian dollar 0.111456 0.112292 0.113067 U.A.E. dirham 0.204708 0.207093 Uruguayan peso 0.019205 0.019377 0.019307 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

