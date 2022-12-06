AGL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.64%)
ANL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.42%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
EFERT 81.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
EPCL 49.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.66%)
FCCL 12.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.28%)
FFL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
FLYNG 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
FNEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.36%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.82%)
MLCF 23.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.59%)
OGDC 71.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.27%)
PAEL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
TPL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
TPLP 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.53%)
TREET 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
TRG 136.92 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.76%)
UNITY 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
WAVES 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 4,155 Increased By 0.1 (0%)
BR30 15,335 Increased By 46.6 (0.3%)
KSE100 41,540 Decreased By -72.7 (-0.17%)
KSE30 15,365 Increased By 5 (0.03%)
US stocks stable after Monday rout

AFP Published 06 Dec, 2022 08:09pm
NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were little changed early Tuesday as markets digest recent equity movements ahead of a heavy news period later this month.

Stocks in New York tumbled Monday after better-than-expected services sector data added to worries that the Federal Reserve might extend or bolster aggressive interest rate hikes designed to counter inflation.

Investors are looking ahead to an especially stacked period of economic news the week of December 12, when fresh consumer price data will be followed by a Fed decision and one from the European Central Bank.

Wall Street falls after strong service sector data

“We had a sell-off yesterday, markets are just kind of consolidating … just waiting,” said LBBW’s Karl Haeling, who likened the big-ticket events next week to the Super Bowl.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up less than 0.1 percent at 33,961.09.

The broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.1 percent to 3,993.32, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.4 percent to 11,195.84.

December is often a strong period for equities based on historical trends. But analysts have questioned whether the rally in equities from mid-October may dampen that tendency this year.

