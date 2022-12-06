Sri Lankan shares rise for eighth straight session as financials gain

Sri Lankan shares rose for an eighth straight session on Tuesday, lifted by gains in financial stocks.

At the close of trade, the CSE All Share index was 0.43% higher at 8,881.34.

The index has gained 10.63% in the past eight sessions.

Global lenders, including the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and the IMF, are planning coordinated assistance to help Sri Lanka recover from its economic crisis, the worst in more than seven decades, the government of the island nation said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the World Bank said it had approved Sri Lanka’s request to access concessional financing, which would alleviate the country’s pressure on servicing debt.

Conglomerate LOLC Holdings and financial services provider LOLC Finance were the biggest boosts on the CSE All Share index, up 9.1% and 7.5%, respectively.

Sri Lankan shares extend gains on industrials, consumer boost

Trading volume rose to 149.8 million shares from 111.3 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 3.12 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($8.60 million), from 2.94 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 928.3 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers who offloaded 3.06 billion rupees worth of shares, data showed.