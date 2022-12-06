Major Shabbir Sharif's 51st martyrdom anniversary observed: ISPR

The 51st martyrdom anniversary of Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider was observed on Tuesday in Lahore, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

General Officer Commanding Major General Malik Amir Muhammad Khan laid a floral wreath at the martyr’s mausoleum.

According to the military's media wing, a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour.

"Various people from different walks of life, civil and military officials, and relatives of Shaheed attended the wreath-laying ceremony," the press release added.

Major Sharif was a valiant warrior who displayed unparalleled courage while defending the motherland and was awarded the Nishan-e-Haider, the highest gallantry award, for his supreme sacrifices.