AGL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.64%)
ANL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.42%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
EFERT 81.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
EPCL 49.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.66%)
FCCL 12.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.28%)
FFL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
FLYNG 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
FNEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.36%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.82%)
MLCF 23.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.59%)
OGDC 71.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.27%)
PAEL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
TPL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
TPLP 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.53%)
TREET 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
TRG 136.92 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.76%)
UNITY 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
WAVES 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 4,155 Increased By 0.1 (0%)
BR30 15,335 Increased By 46.6 (0.3%)
KSE100 41,540 Decreased By -72.7 (-0.17%)
KSE30 15,365 Increased By 5 (0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares settle lower on hawkish Fed fears; RBI in focus

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2022 04:39pm
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares logged losses amid cautious trading on Tuesday, a day ahead of the domestic central bank’s interest rate hike decision and on concerns about a prolonged rate-hike cycle by the Federal Reserve.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.33% down at 62,626.36. The NSE Nifty 50 index lost 0.31% to 18,642.75. The Nifty traded in a 77-point range on the day, its narrowest since Oct. 24.

The Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to raise interest rates by 35 basis points on Wednesday, but the focus will be on the central bank’s outlook on growth and prices, especially as India’s inflation, though slowing, remains above the RBI’s target.

“RBI will focus more on growth and will take the liberty of supporting growth,” said G Chokkalingam, founder and managing director of Mumbai-based Equinomics Research & Advisory.

Data on Monday showed U.S. services activity picked up in November and, coming on the heels of robust U.S. payrolls and wage growth data, challenged hopes the Fed might temper its monetary policy amid recent signs of cooling inflation.

Indian shares end flat, bullish services data help erase losses

Domestically, the signs of cooling inflation and the drop in crude prices in recent months, which is beneficial for a big crude importer like India, have sent the benchmark equity indexes on a rally to all-time highs, hit last week.

The market has, however, wavered in the past three sessions, including on Tuesday, as the RBI decision neared.

Four of the six major sectoral indexes declined on the day, led by a 1.45% slide in IT stocks and a 0.75% drop in the metals index.

“Information technology and banks were top gainers previously. So, there is probably some profit-taking in those sectors right now,” said KK Mittal, vice president and investment consultant at Venus India Asset Finance, adding both sectors seemed “fundamentally strong.”

Among stocks, BPCL, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, were the top Nifty losers, falling more than 2.5% each.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares settle lower on hawkish Fed fears; RBI in focus

Perishables worth $5.5mn stuck at Karachi port 'owing to dollar shortage'

Rupee remains under pressure, settles at 224.11 against US dollar

Sanaullah urges PTI leaders to use parliament for discussion on next general elections

Unity Foods to invest nearly Rs2bn in Sunridge Foods subsidiary

India well placed to face global headwinds: World Bank

Goldman Sachs on hunt for bargain crypto firms after FTX fiasco

Blast injures six near money market in eastern Afghan city

Oil prices fall on higher U.S. dollar, economic fears

China's Xi to visit Saudi Arabia from Wednesday: Saudi state media

Injured Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf out of England series

Read more stories