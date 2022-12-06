AGL 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2%)
ANL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.19%)
AVN 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
EFERT 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
EPCL 49.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.64%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
FFL 5.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
FNEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
GGGL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
GGL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
HUMNL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.33%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.18%)
LOTCHEM 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.18%)
MLCF 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.05%)
OGDC 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.03%)
PAEL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.84%)
PRL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.8%)
TELE 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
TPL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
TPLP 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.31%)
TREET 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.57%)
TRG 135.65 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.82%)
UNITY 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
WAVES 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.33%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,126 Decreased By -29.1 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,206 Decreased By -83 (-0.54%)
KSE100 41,321 Decreased By -291.7 (-0.7%)
KSE30 15,280 Decreased By -80.4 (-0.52%)
Hong Kong stocks finish slightly lower

AFP Published December 6, 2022 Updated December 6, 2022 01:58pm
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished with a loss Tuesday, in line with a sell-off across most of Asia and Wall Street, as strong US economic data raised bets on the Federal Reserve pushing interest rates higher than expected.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.40 percent, or 77.11 points, to 19,441.18.

Hong Kong stocks close sharply higher

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 0.72 points to 3,212.53, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.26 percent, or 5.30 points, to 2,067.93.

