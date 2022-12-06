AGL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 223-224 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 06 Dec, 2022 11:18am
Pakistan’s rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, improving 0.01% in the opening hours of trading on Tuesday.

At around 11:05am, the rupee was being quoted at 223.89, an appreciation of Re0.02, during intra-day trading.

On Monday, the rupee had sustained minor losses against the US dollar to settle at 223.91 after a decrease of Re0.22 or 0.10%.

In a key development, Minister of State for Petroleum Musaddik Malik announced on Monday that his recent visit to Russia was successful as the energy giant agreed to supply both crude and refined petrol, diesel, and LNG at discounted rates, especially when the world was witnessing a shortage and high premier on diesel.

The development is positive for a net oil-importing country like Pakistan, which faces dwindling foreign exchange reserves and debt burden.

Globally, the US dollar held firm against major peers on Tuesday, following its biggest rally in two weeks after strong services data in the United States fuelled bets the Federal Reserve may lift interest rates more than recently projected.

The US dollar index - which measures the currency against six major peers - changed hands at 105.11 in early Asian trading, easing 0.1% after Monday’s 0.7% rally, its biggest since November 21.

It had dipped to 104.1 for the first time since June 28 as traders continued to rein in bets of aggressive Fed tightening.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged higher on Tuesday, after a G7 price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday on top of a European Union embargo on imports of Russian crude by sea.

The Group of Seven price cap comes as the West tries to limit Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine, but Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has to cut production.

This is an intra-day update

