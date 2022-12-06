AGL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
ANL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
AVN 76.30 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.61%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
EFERT 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.14%)
EPCL 50.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.56%)
FFL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
FLYNG 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
FNEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.73%)
GGGL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
GGL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.18%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
OGDC 71.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.29%)
PAEL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
PRL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.51%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.8%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
TPL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.9%)
TPLP 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
TREET 21.19 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
TRG 135.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.41%)
UNITY 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.02%)
WAVES 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.39%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 4,160 Increased By 5.2 (0.13%)
BR30 15,311 Increased By 22.3 (0.15%)
KSE100 41,661 Increased By 48.7 (0.12%)
KSE30 15,380 Increased By 19.3 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold regains some ground as dollar dips

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2022 09:26am
Follow us

Gold prices edged up on Tuesday, helped by a slight pullback in the US dollar, which makes the greenback-priced bullion less expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,775.69 per ounce as of 0224 GMT.

US gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,787.10.

The dollar index was down 0.2%. “With market participants trying to seek clarity on the Federal Reserve’s rate hike, rate expectations have been sensitive to incoming economic data,” said IG Market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

“Signs of stronger-than-expected demand may lead markets to revisit more hawkish expectations.”

One such instance was on Monday when data showed that US services industry activity unexpectedly picked up in November, with employment rebounding, offering more evidence of underlying economic momentum.

Bullion dropped from a five-month high to close 1.6% lower as the dollar rebounded after the data prompted speculation the Fed may lift interest rates more than recently projected.

Higher interest rates tend to weigh on gold’s appeal as they increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding metal. Market participants currently expect a 91% chance of a 50 basis points (bps) hike in the Fed’s policy meeting next week.

Gold prices at historic high

“So, a slowdown in rates is still the consensus. That could be driving some slight recovery,” Yeap said.

The European Central Bank is also likely to raise interest rates by 50 bps next week amid ongoing inflationary concerns, governing council member Gabriel Makhlouf said on Monday.

Spot silver climbed 1.2% to $22.52. Platinum was up 0.5% to $1,002.50 and palladium gained 0.6% to $1,886.63.

bullion gold rate Gold Spot

Comments

1000 characters

Gold regains some ground as dollar dips

KP asks Wapda to pay Rs21bn

Govt debt stocks hit historic high of Rs50.152trn

Afghan suppliers: Coal importers making ‘informal’ payments

Oil prices rise after price cap on Russian crude, OPEC+ meeting

Petrol, diesel and LNG at discounted rates: Russian ministers due next month

Revolving fund account for CPEC IPPs approved: ECC allows import of 0.583MTs of wheat

Payables/receivables: Govt offered to seek resolution of dispute thru ICA, KE CEO tells Senate panel

Auditors’ appointment: SECP decides to take risk-based approach

New estimates place flood losses at $46bn

Afghanistan arrests ‘foreign IS member’ for embassy attack

Read more stories