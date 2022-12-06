KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (December 05, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,612.67 High: 42,248.53 Low: 41,513.91 Net Change: 537.43 Volume (000): 56,413 Value (000): 2,519,118 Makt Cap (000) 1,567,606,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,420.53 NET CH (-) 164.03 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,997.73 NET CH (-) 162.68 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,353.97 NET CH (-) 78.78 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,752.22 NET CH (-) 94.08 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,802.57 NET CH (-) 46.92 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,642.69 NET CH (-) 103.70 ------------------------------------ As on: 05-December-2022 ====================================

