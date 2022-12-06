Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (December 05, 2022). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (December 05, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,612.67
High: 42,248.53
Low: 41,513.91
Net Change: 537.43
Volume (000): 56,413
Value (000): 2,519,118
Makt Cap (000) 1,567,606,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,420.53
NET CH (-) 164.03
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,997.73
NET CH (-) 162.68
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,353.97
NET CH (-) 78.78
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,752.22
NET CH (-) 94.08
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,802.57
NET CH (-) 46.92
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,642.69
NET CH (-) 103.70
------------------------------------
As on: 05-December-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments