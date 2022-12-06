Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Hascol Petroleum Ltd - - - 26.12.2022 20.12.2022 to
11.00.A.M 26.12.2022
EOGM
Sapphire Fibres Ltd - - - 27.12.2022 21.12.2022 to
03.30.P.M 27.12.2022
EOGM
Sapphire Textiles - - - 27.12.2022 21.12.2022 to
Mills Limited 12.00.P.M. 27.12.2022
EOGM
Reliance Cotton - - - 27.12.2022 21.12.2022 to
Spinning Mills Ltd - - - 02.30.P.M 27.12.2022
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments