KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Hascol Petroleum Ltd - - - 26.12.2022 20.12.2022 to 11.00.A.M 26.12.2022 EOGM Sapphire Fibres Ltd - - - 27.12.2022 21.12.2022 to 03.30.P.M 27.12.2022 EOGM Sapphire Textiles - - - 27.12.2022 21.12.2022 to Mills Limited 12.00.P.M. 27.12.2022 EOGM Reliance Cotton - - - 27.12.2022 21.12.2022 to Spinning Mills Ltd - - - 02.30.P.M 27.12.2022 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

