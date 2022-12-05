AGL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
Imran Khan says 'formal letter of claim' served to Geo TV

Published 05 Dec, 2022 10:15pm
Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said a formal letter of claim has been served to Geo TV Limited in London after he had instructed his legal team to start proceedings over allegations against him for selling an expensive wristwatch he bought from Toshakhana.

“A formal letter of claim has been served today on Geo TV Limited in London and they have 14 days to respond,” Imran wrote on Twitter.

The development comes three weeks after the PTI chief announced he will take legal action against Geo News, its anchorperson Shahzeb Khanzada, and Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor “for slandering him through a baseless, cooked story”.

Last month, Zahoor had claimed during Khanzada's show Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath that he bought Toshakana gifts, received by Imran when he was prime minister, including a watch gifted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The claims were related to the incumbent government also accusing Imran of corruption and selling gifts that are presented by other nations to the head of state and kept in the Toshakhana.

Zahoor said Farah Khan, a close friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi, along with then special assistant to PM (SAPM) Shahzad Akbar, sold him an expensive watch. He also alleged that he has ample evidence to prove it.

In an affidavit, Zahoor listed multiple gifts he purchased from Farah, who has also been accused of corruption by the present government.

Responding to the claims, Imran had tweeted: “enough is enough. Yesterday Geo & Khanzada supported by handlers slandered me through a baseless story cooked up by a known fraudster and internationally wanted criminal.”

“I have spoken to my lawyers and I plan to sue Geo, Khanzada, and the fraudster not only in Pakistan but also in UK and UAE,” the tweet read.

