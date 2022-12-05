Analytics Private Limited consolidates globally under its flagship TenX brand

LAHORE: Analytics Private Limited, Pakistan’s artificial intelligence company, has on Monday announced the global consolidation of its brand under TenX AI, stated a press release.

"TenX helps organisations, from large enterprises to cutting-edge startups, power business growth by building and scaling artificially intelligent technology platforms," it said.

"TenX’s core expertise is in data analytics, software development, and process automation."

It said its successes include network business intelligence for the world’s largest airline, a bio-security platform to detect and classify harmful pathogens in food samples, and the world’s first AI golf caddie that provides real-time recommendations and advice to golfers around the globe.

"Founded in 2011, TenX established itself in Pakistan and the Middle East as a leading business technology partner across all industry sectors. In 2019, TenX expanded to North America with offices in the USA and Canada. Future growth plans include offices and partnerships in the UK, Australia, and KSA by 2023.

TenX helps companies get more value from their data. TenX's leading portfolio of big data analytics solutions, integrated marketing applications, and services can help organizations gain a sustainable competitive advantage with data.

TenX is also a start-up incubation platform where projects are incubated internally and spun out into independent companies for commercialization. TenX’s current portfolio includes companies in Fintech and Agtech, with upcoming work in the Health tech space.

TenX is spearheaded by a team that has previously led high-performing teams at Deloitte, Teradata, and IBM. CEO, Qazafi Qayyum, was previously the Country Manager of Teradata Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The advisory board includes Dr Stephen Brobst, a former member of President Barack Obama’s Innovation and Technology Advisory Committee, as well as Sal Syed, founder of the largest golf tech platform globally.

Speaking at the occasion, Qazafi Qayyum said, “TenX is committed to providing its customers with a competitive advantage using data and technology. Our best-in-class consulting organization has solved hundreds of complex real-world problems for our clients. I am confident that through this brand consolidation, we’ll be able to elevate the experience of our employees, customers, and partners, and continue to compete with the top tech companies globally.”

With this brand consolidation, TenX will provide a seamless experience to its clients across territories and continue to promote Pakistani talent on the world stage.