AGL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
ANL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
AVN 76.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.16%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.37%)
EFERT 81.48 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
EPCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-6.16%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.68%)
FNEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.31%)
GGGL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.5%)
GGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.37%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.23%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.04%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
MLCF 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.2%)
OGDC 71.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.27%)
PAEL 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.89%)
PIBTL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.81%)
PRL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.16%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
TPL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TPLP 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
TREET 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.66%)
TRG 135.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.77%)
UNITY 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.88%)
WAVES 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.13%)
BR100 4,166 Decreased By -59.7 (-1.41%)
BR30 15,320 Decreased By -198.3 (-1.28%)
KSE100 41,686 Decreased By -464 (-1.1%)
KSE30 15,407 Decreased By -181.7 (-1.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Shakeel hits 50 as Pakistan chase down tempting England Test target

AFP Published 05 Dec, 2022 12:52pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

RAWALPINDI: Left-hander Saud Shakeel hit a solid maiden half-century Monday as Pakistan glided towards a tempting England target on the fifth and final day of the first Test in Rawalpindi.

The 27-year-old was unbeaten on 63 – with Mohammad Rizwan on 42 – as Pakistan reached 169-3 at lunch, needing another 174 in the final two sessions with seven wickets intact after being set a target of 343.

England toiled hard for wickets but managed only one in the extended 135-minute session, when pacer James Anderson had opener Imam-ul-Haq caught down the leg side by keeper Ollie Pope for 48.

England scored a record 657 in their first innings before dismissing Pakistan for 579.

Fiery Brook leads England charge in first Test against Pakistan

The mammoth scoring prompted severe criticism of the Rawalpindi pitch, but the Test sprang to life after England batted briskly in their second innings before declaring at 264-7 on Sunday to set up an intriguing final day.

Resuming at 80-2, Pakistan added just 13 in the first 65 minutes with Rizwan not scoring off the first 23 balls he faced.

He changed gear, however, hitting five boundaries and two sixes to begin the chase proper in an unbroken 80-run fourth wicket stand with Shakeel.

Shakeel cracked Leach for two boundaries to complete his half-century off 104 balls.

England are on their first Test tour of Pakistan since 2005, having declined to visit in the interim years on security grounds.

The second Test is in Multan from December 9-13, and the third in Karachi from December 17-21.

Mohammad Rizwan Saud Shakeel PAKISTAN VS ENGLAND TEST SERIES

Comments

1000 characters

Shakeel hits 50 as Pakistan chase down tempting England Test target

Big tax defaulters: FBR to auction off properties, trademarks

Intra-day update: rupee registers improvement against US dollar

JPL seeks exemption from IFRS-9

Govt urges Turkiye to expedite TGA

UAE, Ukraine to start talks on bilateral trade deal

Oil prices rise after OPEC+ keeps output cut targets, China eases COVID curbs

Cotton arrival falls 40% year-on-year

Engro Corp to pursue potential investment opportunity in tower infrastructure sector

Pakistani embassy in Kabul: IS-KP claims responsibility for attack

Sindh will rise again against ‘the tyrant’: IK

Read more stories