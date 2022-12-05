AGL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
ANL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
AVN 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.27%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
EFERT 81.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
EPCL 50.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.8%)
FFL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.63%)
FLYNG 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
FNEL 4.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
GGL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.57%)
MLCF 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.04%)
OGDC 71.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.98%)
PAEL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.08%)
PIBTL 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.2%)
PRL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.16%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
TPL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TPLP 18.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.5%)
TREET 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.61%)
TRG 133.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-1.94%)
UNITY 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
WAVES 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.12%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.42%)
BR100 4,186 Decreased By -39.2 (-0.93%)
BR30 15,339 Decreased By -178.8 (-1.15%)
KSE100 41,946 Decreased By -204 (-0.48%)
KSE30 15,484 Decreased By -104.7 (-0.67%)
Hong Kong stocks surge more than 3% on China Covid moves

AFP Published 05 Dec, 2022 11:07am
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started Monday with more big gains as traders welcomed Chinese authorities’ moves to roll back more of the strict Covid containment measures that have hammered the economy.

The Hang Seng Index rallied 3.58 percent, or 668.45 points, to 19,343.80.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 1.35 percent, or 42.67 points, to 3,198.81, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange climbed 0.85 percent, or 17.31 points, to 2,061.92.

Chinese leaders have shifted their approach to fighting Covid after widespread protests across the country last weekend that also called for more political freedom.

Hong Kong stocks finish with a loss

The tough zero-Covid strategy – which saw long lockdowns in major cities including Beijing and Shanghai – has been blamed for a sharp slowdown in economic growth this year and sent shudders through markets.

The move to reopening helped fuel “market optimism about the tailwinds of a likely acceleration in growth in 2023 for China-sensitive assets”, said SPI Asset Management’s Stephen Innes.

Hong Kong stocks

