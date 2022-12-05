Faisal Vawda case: SC issues written short order

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court, Sunday, issued written short order in the disqualification case of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and federal minister Faisal Vawda— wherein the apex court declared as null and void the decisions of ECP and IHC to disqualify Vawda from parliamentary membership for the lifetime—maintaining that he would remain disqualified till the tenure of the incumbent parliament.

“Faisal Vawda stated that he received the certificate of quitting US nationality on June 25, 2018. He further admitted his misleading statement. He was not qualified to become the member parliamentarian in 2018,” reads the four-page order.

The court order further stated, “The Article 63 of the Constitution of Pakistan applies after Vawda admitted his guilt. He will remain disqualified till the tenure of the incumbent parliament”.

The court ordered the ousted PTI leader to submit his resignation to the chairman Senate at the earliest.

The top court ruled that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was not authorised to disqualify any parliamentarian before the elections.

“The Islamabad High Court’s decision couldn’t be maintained in the light of the law of the land so the decision of the ECP and IHC regarding lifetime disqualification is declared null and void,” the SC said in the short order.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022